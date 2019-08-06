Metbah appointed UDP legislature party leader

SHILLONG: Following the demise of party president Donkupar Roy, the United Democratic Party on Monday elected Tourism Minister Metbah Lyngdoh as the Parliamentary Party (PP) leader.

The decision to appoint Lyngdoh was taken during the PP meeting of the party held on Monday night.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, UDP leader and Cabinet Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said that eight MLAs, including two associate members of the party, have unanimously elected Metbah as the PP leader.

Reacting to a query about PDF and other two independent MLAs forming their own alliance, he said that all political groups have their own agenda and missions and he had nothing to comment on their activities.

He said the UDP, as a major partner in the government, wants the MDA government to be stable besides carrying out the legacy of unity left behind by party president Roy.

When asked if rumblings have surfaced in the alliance following the demise of Roy who was holding the government together, he said the people of the state have high expectations from the government and the UDP wants to give its best to the government

“From our side, we will never ever betray the government and we will never backstab any of our partners. We are firm on supporting the government for the interest of the people”, he said.