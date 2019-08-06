Kynshi Bangla club football tourney from Aug 24

SHILLONG: The Kynshi Bangla Social & Cultural Sports Club will hold the second football knock-out tournament, 2019 from August 24 to October 19, held at Kynshi Ground, West Khasi Hills.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Aiban Syiemlieh, president of the club and sordar of Kynshi, said the tournament aimed at bringing about a change in the sports scenario of the state and encourage others to come out to play football.

He informed that the prize money for the winner is Rs 4 lakhs and Rs 3 lakhs for runner up. The football will be played on natural grass; 16 teams will be playing in the tournament. In every match, there is a man of the match, best goalkeeper, promising players.

The Kynshi Bangla Social & Cultural Sports Club has urged the Meghalaya Football Association to attend the tournament and to recognize the club.