HSPDP to stick with UDP

SHILLONG: With renewed commitment, the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) comprising UDP and HSPDP on Monday elected Tourism Minister Metbah Lyngdoh as its new chairman following the demise of former chairman Donkupar Roy.

The alliance partner HSPDP reiterated its commitment to UDP though the architect of the alliance is no more.

HSPDP legislator and member of RDA, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, told reporters after the meeting that it was the duty of RDA members to elect the new chairman following the demise of Roy even as he added that the alliance has made a new commitment to work together in the MDA government.

“We will meet at least once a month and if needed, we can meet more frequently,” he said.

Reacting to a query about the formation of the new alliance in the MDA, he said it is the internal matter of People’s Democratic Front and he has nothing to comment.

“We should not panic when this kind of situation comes and there lies the maturity of the persons and especially elected members should be stronger at this time when we have just lost our leader. In fact, we should come together and carry the bond forward,” he said.

When asked about the vacant Speaker’s post, he said the party will sit and decide on who should be the new Speaker while making it clear that it is the UDP which will take a call on the post of Speaker by taking other friends into confidence.

“We feel that since Dr Donkupar Roy was holding the post, it is appropriate for us to elect a leader from our side to be the new Speaker,” he added.

As far as the post of the UDP president is concerned, he said the party will take the decision to elect the right person.