HC nod to shift convicts to Nongpoh jail

SHILLONG: The Division Bench of the High Court of Meghalaya has directed the government to shift the convicts who are undergoing imprisonment and lodged at Shillong jail to Nongpoh jail in a phase wise manner till the facilities at Shillong jail are made up to the mark.

During the hearing on the matter on Monday, the bench comprising Chief Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice HS Thangkhiew observed that the state has filed the affidavit bringing on record the list of convicts to be shifted from Shillong jail to Nongpoh jail, as at present, the inmates at Shillong jail are far exceeding the prescribed limit.

The Advocate General sought for time to file additional affidavit.

The matter will be taken up again on August 27.