Filmmaker Andrea Berloff impresses Melissa McCarthy

Los Angeles, Aug 6 (IANS) Actress Melissa McCarthy is impressed with director Andrea Berloff, and says her writing has the power to move people.

“There’s an economy to her writing that’s really impressive. Andrea can put a lot into a very succinct shot and that’s the right way to tell a story like this. It really moves,” McCarthy said.

“When we first met she was very clear about the tone and the look, the strength and the unapologetic violence. And it’s always good when you can give audiences something they don’t necessarily see coming,” she added.

McCarthy worked with Berloff on thriller “The Kitchen”, which will release in India on August 23. Berloff has written and directed the Warner Bros. Pictures production, which is based on the DC/Vertigo comic book series by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle.

Set in the 1970s, the crime drama follows three New York-based housewives who become Irish mobsters after their husbands are arrested by the FBI. It also stars Elisabeth Moss and Tiffany Haddish.