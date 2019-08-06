Congress to contest Shella seat

SHILLONG: The Congress has decided to field a candidate to contest the by-election to Shella Assembly seat.

The seat is vacant following the death of UDP leader Donkupar Roy, who represented the constituency since 1988.

The Assembly has notified the vacancy after the death of Roy on July 28.

Since the vacancy needs to be filled up within six months, the state election department has already informed the Election Commission of India regarding the matter.

Congress working president James Lyngdoh said on Monday that the party wants to put up a candidate in Shella.

Lyngdoh is consulting party leaders to identify a suitable candidate for the Shella seat.

The Opposition Chief Whip P T Sawkmie said the party respects the late leader Donkupar Roy but since the Congress is a national party, the seat will be contested.

“We have not finalised the candidate as we have to hold consultations with the Shella and Sohra units of the party”, Sawkmie said.

He said the MPCC is currently holding discussion with the senior leaders.