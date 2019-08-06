Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are not married

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have refuted reports that they are married. A British newspaper reported and as cited by a website that the couple got hitched in a secret ceremony at the Little Vegas Chapel in Las Vegas earlier this year, quoting the venue owner. A source said that the two are not legally married, but did have a fun friendship ceremony about a year ago. No marriage license was found in Las Vegas public records. The newspaper report was posted a month after Delevingne and Benson sparked engagement rumours when they were spotted holidaying in Saint-Tropez while wearing gold bands on their fingers. The duo did not address the speculation. (ANI)