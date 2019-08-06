BSF gear up vigil along Bangla border before I-Day

SHILLONG: The Border Security Force (BSF) is strengthening its security apparatus along the Indo-Bangla border in view of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

A top BSF official said that the deployment of the BSF personnel along the border would be augmented along the border even as he informed that different gaps which were there along the border would be plugged.

Stating that the BSF will be on alert during the period, the official also informed that there were no reports of any suspicious movement along the border but the force would not take any chances.

It may be mentioned that Meghalaya shares a 443 –km-long border with Bangladesh and almost 100 km of the border is yet to be fenced which makes it vulnerable for smuggling of cattle, contraband items and even human infiltration.

In addition, there are many stretches along the border where there are gaps.