Ban on boulder trucks on SWGH roads sought

TURA: The Garo Students’ Union (GSU) from Ampati in South West Garo Hills has urged the deputy commissioner to ban the plying of boulder laden trucks to Bangladesh, on the state highway which passes through the district.

In its complaint to the South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner the union claimed that many complaints have been received from citizens over the disturbances caused by the plying of such heavily loaded trucks along the state highway, apart from the same causing damage to the road which was recently repaired.

The union while reminding that the Ampati-Mahendraganj Road was recently re-constructed using German technology from Garobadha via Zikzak-Mahendraganj up to Dalu, cautioned that it would once again be rendered deplorable if movement of heavy boulder laden trucks is not restricted.

“We have seen what the condition of the road was like a few years ago. If the movement of such heavy vehicles is allowed, it will not be long before the road is damaged again,” it said.

Referring to judgements made by the Supreme Court where it had ruled that overloading vehicles should not be allowed on national Highways, the union said that acting otherwise would be a violation of the rules provided under Section 113 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988.

“In view of all these reasons, we hope that the boulder export to Bangladesh through this route is stopped completely,” it said.