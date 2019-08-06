ATK draw 1-1 against Navy

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: ATK, the home ISL team from Kolkata, begin their Durand Cup tournament journey, by narrowly escaping a defeat to Navy.

19th minute to the match, Harikrishna AU netted a goal to give Indian Navy an early lead. ATK tried hard but the scoreboard flashed 1-0 in favour of Navy till half-time.

Avilash Paul, ATK’s goalkeeper, made some great saves and tried to restrict Navy from taking a further lead. In the 88th minute, an unintentional handball in the box resulted in a penalty in favour of ATK and Prabir Das, captain of the team took full use of the penalty to level the score.

The day saw two armed forces teams engaging in a draw on separate occasions at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. Co-incidentally both Army Red and Navy conceded a penalty towards the fag end and let the respective match slip away.

ATK will be playing against Mohun Bagan at the latter’s home ground on August 8 while Navy too will play at Mohun Bagan ground against Mohameddan Sporting on August 10.