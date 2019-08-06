Assam RS MP quits

NEW DELHI: In another setback for the Congress, its Rajya Sabha MP from Assam and chief whip Bhubaneshwar Kalita resigned from the membership of the House on Monday opposing the party’s stand on the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Samajwadi Party member from Uttar Pradesh Sanjay Seth also resigned from the Upper House.

“I was asked by the party to issue a whip but this is against the mood of the nation. The party as it is on its way towards destruction and I can’t be a contributor to it,” he said in a letter. (PTI)