After RDA, another alliance comes up within MDA

4 PDF MLAs, lone NCP and Independent come together

SHILLONG: The ruling partners in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), People’s Democratic Front (PDF) MLAs and two others have formed a political alliance christened, United Progressive Front (UPF).

Earlier, the UDP and the HSPDP had formed another coalition called Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) and contested the last Assembly polls together.

The newly formed UPF consists of PDF Cabinet Ministers, Banteidor Lyngdoh and Hamlet Dohling, PDF MLAs Gavin Mylliem and Jason Mawlong and the lone Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Saleng Sangma besides Independent legislator Lambor Malngiang.

Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh said the need to focus on overall development of the state has prompted the formation of the alliance and he ruled out any threat to the MDA coalition.

Echoing Lyngdoh, Saleng said the UPF will address the grievances of the people asserting that he could not address the difficulties faced by the people while he was in the opposition in the last term.

“United together, we will put up one voice in future. In a democracy, the more the number, the better,” he said.

Dohling further said the UPF will strengthen the MDA coalition to ensure that the coalition completes its five year term with the six MLAs as pillars.

“It is the usual scene in politics. Only time will tell,” Lyngdoh said when asked whether the UPF will rope in other MLAs as well.

Dohling maintained that if other MLAs want to join the alliance, they are welcome to do so.

The six MLAs handed over a letter to Joint Secretary of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly informing about the creation of the new alliance in the absence of the Deputy Speaker, Timothy D Shira.

Lyngdoh said the plan to form an alliance has been discussed for the last 5-6 months.