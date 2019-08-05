Two killed, 28 injured in road accident at 8th Mile

NONGPOH: In a major road accident, as many as 28 persons were injured and two youths hailing from Baridua 8th Mile in Ri Bhoi District killed when a Dumper collided with a bus full of passengers at National Highway-37 near Khanapara on Sunday night.

As per information received, the bus bearing registration number AS 01FC 3242 nd carrying 52 persons on board from Sontoli to Golaghat, collided with a speeding Dumper coming from the opposite lane near Ganesh Mandir of Khanapara area.

Sources also informed that the speeding Dumper bearing registration number AS14 C0698 over loaded with hot bitumen-mixed-stones for road repairing rammed into the road divider and then collided with a bus on the opposite lane. The hot bitumen-mixed-stones then fell into the bus and over the two youths who were riding on a bike just behind the bus. The injured persons were later rushed to nearby city hospitals.

The two youths, identified as Boni Narleng and Albert Nongrum who were also members of the Ri Bhoi Youth Federation, Baridua Unit were later rushed to GNRC and Nemcare Hospital respectively in critical conditions. Unfortunately, the duo succumbed to their injuries.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Ri Bhoi Youth Federation in a press release expressed profound grief on the sudden death of the two active members of the Federation in the road accident and expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased.