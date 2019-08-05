Six Meghalaya MLAs form new alliance

SHILLONG:Four People’s Democratic Front (PDF) MLAs and two Independent MLAs in Meghalaya have formed an alliance titled, United Progressive Front (UPF).

The PDF MLA include Cabinet Ministers, Banteidor Lyngdoh, Hamlet Dohling, legislators Gavin Mylliem and Jason Mawlong. The two Independent MLAs are: Saleng Sangma and Lambor Malniang.

It may be noted that PDF is a coalition partner of Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) and Sangma and Malniang are also supporting the MDA.

Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh said the need to focus on overall development of the state prompted the formation of the alliance.

Echoing Lyngdoh, Sangma said the UPF would address the grievances of the people asserting that he could not put forth the difficulties faced by the people while he was in the opposition in the last term.

“Unitedly together, we will put up one voice in the future,” he said.

Dohling further said the UPF will strengthen the MDA coalition to ensure that the coalition completes its five-year term with the six MLAs as pillars.

“It is the usual scene in politics. Only time will tell,”Lyngdoh said when asked whether the UPF will rope in other MLAs as well.

The six MLAs handed over a letter to Joint Secretary of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly informing of the creation of the new alliance in absence of the Deputy Speaker, Timothy D. Shira.