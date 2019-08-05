Separate mass shootings in US kill 30

Washington/Houston: At least 30 people were killed and several others injured in two separate mass shootings within 24 hours in the United States, the latest in a string of mass shootings in America.

Ten people, including the shooter, were killed and at least 16 others injured on early Sunday in Dayton’s Oregon district, a historic neighbourhood known for its nightclubs, bars, art galleries and shops.

“The shooter is deceased. There are 9 others also deceased. At least 16 others went to area hospitals with injuries,” Dayton police said. The incident took place hours after a 21-year-old gunman armed with an assault rifle opened fire at a crowded Walmart store in the southern border town of El Paso in Texas, killing 20 people and wounding 26 others.

“The ages and genders of all these people injured and killed are numerous in the age groups,” El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said. “The situation, needless to say, is a horrific one.”

For several minutes on Saturday morning, the packed Walmart store, where shoppers were busy buying back to school stuff for their kids, filled with gun smoke and the echo of gunfire. Footage shot on mobiles appeared to show multiple bodies lying on the ground in the store’s parking lot.

Twenty people were killed and 26 others injured in the shooting in El Paso, said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. “Texas grieves for the people of El Paso,” Abbott told reporters.

“On a day that would have been a normal day for someone to leisurely go shopping, turned into one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas.” President Donald Trump condemned the El Paso attack as an “act of cowardice” and said there could be no justification for the killing of innocent people.

“I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people. Melania and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the great people of Texas,” Trump tweeted.

Marcelo Ebrard, the secretary of foreign affairs of Mexico, said six Mexican nationals were among the El Paso injured. Victor Guerrero, a spokesman for Del Sol Medical Center, said the hospital was treating 11 El Paso victims. (PTI)