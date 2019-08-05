School with solar e-learning facilities inaugurated

TURA: Giving hope in terms of education to thousands of village children from the region, the Adinggre Community English School at Dadenggre in West Garo Hills has become the first school to have solar electrification with e-learning facilities in the region.

In the initial stages, the school which began in the year 2016 only had classes from nursery to KG. With efforts from the community which provided raw materials and labour, more classes (up to 3) were added and the school at present has 70 students.

Inaugurating the e-learning and solar electrification classrooms recently, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh said that education in Garo Hills need a facelift wherein such initiative like community driven schools is a matter of great appreciation and pride. He stated that infrastructure and condition of the school premises plays a main role in defining a student and added that e-learning facilities with solar electrification is a great boost to the area. The DC while expressing appreciation to the community for establishing the community school urged them to treasure the achievement and allow it to grow.

Among others who spoke during the inaugural event were State Commissioner for People with Disabilities in Shillong Sabrella B Marak, Dadenggre BDO Nippon Hajong and DPM IBDLP, West Garo Hills V Valentine Hembrom.