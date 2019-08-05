Rebuilding of Man Utd faces uncertain future

London: Manchester United have missed out on the top four in four of the six seasons since Alex Ferguson stepped down and fans are coming to terms with their current status as Premier League also-rans.

Here, AFP Sport looks at whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can make United contenders again for the first time since their last Premier League title in 2012-13 or whether they are facing another season of turmoil and pain.

It is difficult to know what to expect from Solskjaer’s United, who enjoyed a purple patch after the Norwegian replaced Jose Mourinho but slumped alarmingly towards the end of last season. At one stage they looked likely to finish in the top four but there was the suspicion they were getting the rub of the green and so it proved. Their campaign ended with a whimper as they drew 1-1 at relegated Huddersfield and then were beaten 2-0 at home on the final day by Cardiff, who were also heading out of the Premier League. A gap of 32 points to champions Manchester City was embarrassing and many questioned whether the club had been too hasty in appointing the relatively inexperienced Solskjaer to the full-time manager’s post.

Manchester United will not have Champions League football to paper over the cracks during the coming season, with Thursday nights in the Europa League ringed in the calendar instead. T

he club have had a positive pre-season but there are still lingering issues that need to be addressed — Paul Pogba’s future is still in doubt and Solskjaer has to wrestle with the conundrum of an under-performing Alexis Sanchez. (AFP)