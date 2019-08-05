Pak promises India foolproof security

New Delhi: Seeking to allay fears on Indian team’s security during the Davis Cup tie, Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan assured that the contest will be held in safe and secure environment, promising “impressive hospitality” to the visitors.

The PTF chief also said they plan to invite India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to watch the contest, scheduled for September 14-15, and promised a memorable hospitality to the visiting team and fans. “We are eagerly waiting for the Indian team. There will be good arrangements for Indian fans and the players. We will host the tie in a very safe and secure atmosphere,” Salim Saifullah told PTI in an exclusive interview.

“There is a lot of excitement in Pakistan for this tie. Everyone is happy. It’s better if we spray tennis balls at each other and not bombs. I am confident that the Indian team will be impressed with Pakistan’s hospitality.” An Indian tennis team is set to travel to Pakistan for the first time in 55 years.

The last time Pakistan hosted India was way back in 1964 when the visitors won 4-0 in Lahore. When reminded that there are apprehensions regarding players’ safety in Pakistan, Salim assured that nothing untoward will happen. “The ITF consultants were here for three days and they inspected everything. Islamabad is not a big city like Delhi, Lahore and Mumbai. The population here is below two million. “All the set up will be declared a red zone because the Parliament, Presidency and the PM (residence) are also there. I am sure nothing untoward will happen and the Indian players would be comfortable,” he said. “When ITF allowed us to host ties, it was based on the fact that there is a consistent campaign against terrorists and terrorism by the government.,” he added. (PTI)