One held for lewd posts against MDC

SHILLONG: Police arrested Benjamin Syiemlieh (34) from Mawpat on Saturday night on charges of posting vulgar comments against Umsning MDC, Macdalyn S Mawlong on Facebook.

Police sources said the accused has confessed that he had posted the comment on the social media site which went viral. The accused was remanded in judicial custody.

The MDC had filed an FIR on Friday.

She will also lodge a complaint with the Meghalaya State Commission for Women next week.