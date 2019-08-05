Man City win FA Shield

London: Manchester City defeated Liverpool 5-4 in penalties to win the FA Community Shield on Sunday at the Wembley Stadium.

The regular 90 minutes action was tied at 1-1 and hence the match went to the penalty shootout.

FA Community Shield is an annual football match, which is played between the winners of the previous season’s Premier League and FA Cup.

Manchester City won both competitions in 2019. So this year the Premier League runners-up Liverpool were named as their opponent.Both teams came out with an aggressive mindset, looking to make early moves. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah got a chance in the eighth minute of the match to register a goal, but he missed out on the opportunity inside the penalty box.In the 12th minute of the match, Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling scored the goal, giving the team a 1-0 lead. After the first goal, Manchester City made more attacking moves, but they failed to latch on to the opportunity.Salah got two more chances in the first half, but he failed to convert them into goals and the first half ended at 1-0 in favour of Manchester City.

In the first half, City’s manager Pep Guardiola was shown a yellow card for arguing with the fourth official on the sidelines.

Liverpool came out with more intent in the second half as they enjoyed ball possession. Salah created the biggest chance for the Reds, but he was denied by the goalpost and the team was unable to get the equaliser.Joel Matip finally gave Liverpool the equalising goal in the 77th minute and the scoreline was tied at 1-1. (ANI)