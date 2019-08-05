Lanong game for party top post if all agree

Crucial central executive committee meet on Friday

SHILLONG: The senior-most leader of UDP, Bindo M Lanong, said on Sunday that if there is unanimity, then he is willing to be the president of the party.

The central executive committee meeting of the party will be held on Friday to discuss about the posts of the president, Assembly Speaker and the by-election to Shella constituency following the death of Donkupar Roy on July 28.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, Lanong said he was willing to lead the party if there is unanimity.

“But if there is wrangling, I have to rethink,” he said.

Lanong had contested and won as MDC in 1972 on APHLC ticket and the winning spree continued for five more terms from Malki- Laitumkhrah.

In 1983 and 2008, he won the Assembly polls and went on to become Speaker in 2008 and later Deputy Chief Minister.

The UDP leader said the central executive committee meeting will seek the opinion of the MLAs regarding the new candidate for the post of Assembly Speaker.

“We have senior leaders like Metbah and Lahkmen for the post of the Assembly Speaker and if they are not willing, others can be considered”, Lanong said.

As far as by-election is concerned, Lanong said the opinion of Shella unit of the party and the suggestions of Sohra and Shella MDCs Titosstarwell Chyne and Teinwell Dkhar will be sought regarding the matter.

The UDP leaders prefer any family member to contest the by-election to complete the unfinished task of Roy.

Ever since the UDP was formed in 1997, it went through many ups and downs.

While the party had secured 21 seats in the 1998 Assembly polls, now the tally is just 8 including two associate members of the party after the death of Roy.