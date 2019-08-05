Kejriwal supports Centre on Article 370

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday supported the Union government on scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution and to give Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory status, saying he hopes the steps will bring peace and development to the state.



“We support the government on its decisions on J&K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state,” the Aam Aadmi Party leader tweeted.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday proposed to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and said the state will be split into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.



Delhi too is a Union Territory with an Assembly.

IANS