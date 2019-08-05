JD-U leader appeals Nitish to review stand on Article 370

PATNA: JD-U leader Ajay Alok, here on Monday, appealed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also the party president, to reconsider opposition to revocation of Article 370, and said the party should review its stand.

“In the interest of the country, I appeal Kumar to reconsider the JD-U’s stand on Article 370 and support its scrapping,” Alok, former JD-U spokesperson, said.

Soon after the JD-U expressed its opposition to the move to scrap Article 370, Alok said the party should take a decision keeping in view emotions of people of Bihar, and Jammu, Kashmir and Laddakh.

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the proposal to revoke Article 370 that gives special status to J&K and moved a separate bill to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh, senior JD-U leader K.C. Tyagi said the party opposed its revocation.

Nitish Kumar has said repeatedly the JD-U was not with the BJP on the move to do away with Article 370.

IANS