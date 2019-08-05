Indian women’s football team beat Bolivia 3-1 in COTIF Cup

New Delhi: The Indian women’s senior national team defeated Bolivia 3-1 in their second match of the COTIF Cup football tournament in Spain.

A Ratanbala Devi brace and a Bala Devi goal led the Indian women to a comfortable win over the South American side.

After the 0-2 defeat against Spanish club side Villareal C F, the Indian women conceded an early goal in the second minute when Sweety Devi put the ball into her own net to give Bolivia the advantage. The lead for Bolivia was, however, shortlived. In the fifth minute, Bala Devi collected the ball around the opponent’s penalty area and fired in a volley into the back of the net to restore parity.

Changing over, the Indian women wasted little time and got right into the thick of action. Ratanbala Devi gave India the lead in the 36th minute when she headed the home by connecting a cross from the left flank. Shortly after, Ratanbala Devi got her second goal to extend India’s lead to 3-1. The COTIF Women’s Football Tournament is a Spanish annual women’s football summer tournament held in L’Alcúdia, Valencia. First held in 2012, it is the women’s football section of the L’Alcúdia International Football Tournament.

Unlike the male tournament, which is played by U-20 clubs and national teams, the women’s tournament is contested by senior teams. It has gradually progressed from local to international in scope. India XI: Aditi Chauhan (GK); Sweety Devi, Jabamani Tudu, Ashalata Devi, Sangita Basfore, Ratanbala Devi, Sanju, Bala Devi, Dangmei Grace, Manisha, Ritu Rani. (PTI)