India A clinch Test series

Port of Spain: Openers Mayank Agarwal and Priyank Panchal struck fine half-centuries as India A registered a series-clinching seven-wicket win over West Indies A in the second unofficial Test here.

Chasing 278 for a win, Agarwal made 81 off 134 balls while Panchal scored 68 off 121 deliveries to set up the win on the final day of the four-day match on Saturday.

Agarwal and Panchal shared 150 runs for the opening stand to set the platform for India A’s chase. Abhimanyu Easwaran also chipped in with an unbeaten 59 while Anmolpreet Singh contributed 51 not out as India A reached 278 for 3 in 79.1 overs to win the match and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

India A had also won the preceding five-match unofficial ODI series 4-1. Earlier, India A didn’t lose any wicket in the first session and they were just 33 shy of victory at lunch break. India A resumed the final day at 185 for three. Earlier, off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham took five wickets and foxed the opposition batsmen. (PTI)