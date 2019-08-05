Guard arrested for stealing from church

SHILLONG: A chowkidar of the Khasi Jaintia Presbyterian Church in Mawkhar was arrested for allegedly misusing church funds amounting to Rs 3.26 crore since 2013.

An FIR was filed by the Church leaders which resulted in the arrest of Alfast Bareh, the chowkidar of the Church by Lumdiengjri police on Saturday.

In a separate incident, a letter with no letter head wherein individuals who claim to belong to the Mawkhar Church wrote to pastors and church elders alleging haughty attitude of a Church elder.

The letter cited allegations of favouritism by the said church elder where speakers for Saturday and Wednesday including Sunday school teachers are usually relatives of his.

Attempts to call the Church Elder, Rev D Rymbai proved futile.