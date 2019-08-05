Garo body seeks better infrastructure for border villages

TURA: The All Khasi Hills A’chik Federation (AKHAF) has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma urging him to look into the up-gradation of infrastructure in the border areas of West and South West Khasi Hills districts.

In their memorandum to Sangma, the federation raised several issues which included up-gradation of roads and bridges, health facilities and education besides others.

Stating that the single link road from State Capital Shillong to most of the border villages located under East and South West Khasi Hills districts has deteriorated overtime, the federation sought the immediate repair of sections of the road from Nayapara to Gulsora via Sodarkuna, Kottapara to Gulsora and Ranikor to Moheskola.

Informing that the Khonjoy primary health centre in South West Khasi Hills is yet to be functional despite its completion some years ago, the federation urged the government to make it operational for the benefit of the people.

Other demands made by the federation included the setting up of a police outpost for Khonjoy and Maheskola areas, setting up of tourist spots in South West Khasi Hills, repairing of Balat-Moheskola road and the repairing of border schools damaged by hailstorm in 2017.

