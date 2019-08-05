EJH body opposes cement price hike

SHILLONG: The East Jaintia National Council (EJNC) – central executive council has criticised the hike in price of cement by Jaintia Hills Cement Manufacture Association (JHCMA) from Rs 160 per sack to Rs 281 per sack.

In a statement issued here, the EJNC president, Sambormi Lyngdoh, said the increase in the price of cement by the association has affected the Elaka and the locals. He went on to add that the action of the association is a beginning of the harassment meted out by the cement factories against the locals and the residents of the Elaka.

The association said that the hike in price is due to GST, which the EJNC found unacceptable and suspected other motives of the association.

Lyngdoh said that the residents of Elaka Narpuh should not allow the agreement signed between the Elaka and the cement factories to be flouted.

He informed that the organisation will meet the district administration of the East Jaintia Hills soon to discuss the matter and threatened to agitate if the discussion is not fruitful.