Crime spurt in Garo Hills blamed on unabated influx

TURA: Claiming that the rising crime in the region especially against women and children like rape and kidnapping is due to unabated influx of outsiders, several organisations from Garo Hills have urged the state government to effectively check influx into the region and to evict migrant encroachers from government lands.

Leaders of organisations from the region including the GSMC, GSU, CEC, AIGU and All A’chik Youth Welfare Society (AAYWS) recently met Home Minister James K Sangma in Shillong and submitted a memorandum urging him to look into the matter.

“Unabated influx of illegal migrants from outside has led to ugly crimes like rape, kidnapping and others. We want the government to act on the matter immediately before it is too late,” the organisations said in the memorandum.

According to them, kidnapping of minor tribal girls by means of lucrative job offers outside the state, murdering

(Contd from P-1) of innocent minor girls after committing rape, assault of government servants on duty and encroachment into government lands are crimes which are on the rise due to unabated influx, data of which can be availed from the various police stations.

“We therefore urge the government to take effective action against these crimes to ensure the future existence of the indigenous people. We shall be left with no other option but to resort to our own course of action if the government fails to deliver,” the organisations warned.