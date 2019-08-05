Congress RS MP from Assam Bhubaneswar Kalita quits

GUWAHATI: Senior Congress leader and former president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Bhubaneswar Kalita on Monday resigned as a member of Rajya Sabha which witnessed uproar in the day over the BJP-led NDA government’s move to abrogate Article 370 that was applicable in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kalita’s resignation came in the close heels of another Congress RS member from Assam Sanjay Singh quitting his post of MP of the Upper House of Parliament.

Kalita reportedly quit Rajya Sabha over the Congress’ stand against abrogation of Article 370 in J-K. “I have resigned from Rajya Sabha membership today,” Kalita tweeted.

Kalita was the president of APCC during a larger period during the Congress’ 15 years long continuous rule in the state from 2001 to 2016.