CM assures solution to traffic snarls

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has assured to ease traffic after a daily commuter sent a letter to him explaining his agony.

The commuter had sent an email to the chief minister stating that he used to travel from Shillong to Umiam and back daily but he is always stuck in traffic snarl on the stretch from Mawiong to Mawlai.

He particularly referred to the situation on July 27 when traffic snarl was at its worst as there was a long queue of vehicles till Umiam bridge.

In his reply, the chief minister said, “I understand the problem that you are facing. I can assure you we are working on the matter with extreme urgency”.

The chief minister referred to Mawlai bypass and said that this will be open in the next few weeks.

“More police personnel are being deployed to manage things”, Conrad said.

According to the chief minister, technology is being implemented to monitor the situation in a better manner.

“Some laws are being introduced which will reduce congestion in the city in general”, he added.