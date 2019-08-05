BJP disciplinary panel starts probe into cash-for-vote scam

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The disciplinary committee of the BJP is on the job to complete the probe into the alleged cash-for-vote scam.

The allegation was hurled at some party leaders by a candidate after the party’s debacle in the 2018 Assembly polls.

Sources said that after it was reported by this daily, the BJP leadership is keen to find out the source who leaked the matter.

Recently, during the state executive committee meeting on July 27, the BJP leader in charge-Meghalaya, Nalin Kohli, did not wish to take up the matter once again raised by the candidate Michael Kharsyntiew since the probe was already on.

According to Kohli, the complainant was not available all the time as he was in London for a few months and he was unwell after suffering a fracture for two months.

When contacted, the complainant said he had already submitted his statement, audio clip of the conversation related to cash exchange and other related materials to the disciplinary committee.

Sources said that the disciplinary committee met for a few days and will submit the report by August 31.

One year into the allegation, some state BJP members have expressed concern over the delay in taking action against those involved in the scam.

Sources added that instead of appreciating the role of the whistleblower, a show cause was issued to him for making the allegation of exchange of cash for seat.

In September 2018, during the state executive committee meeting, Kharsyntiew, the BJP candidate from Umsning, who had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls, had alleged that some members on the dais took money for allotment of ticket.

As many as 50 members were present when the candidate accused the state party leadership.

The allegation was made twice during the second half of the executive committee meeting in September last year that a few persons sitting on the dais took certain amount of money from him and it was paid in Pinewood Hotel.

Besides Kohli, who chaired the meeting, others on the dais were BJP leader and Cabinet Minister AL Hek, state party president Shibun Lyngdoh, general secretary Banshailang Khongwir, BJP functionaries David Kharsati, Earnest Mawrie and Sumita Banerjee.

Sources said that during the July 27 meeting, Kharsyntiew again took up the matter, but the discussion was disallowed by Kohli.

However, Kohli had clarified that the probe will be completed in time and hence there was no room for further discussion.

Though the meeting was fixed in the morning, Kohli arrived only at around 4 pm due to traffic snarl.

According to sources, when the state leaders were present, the BJP leader J.A Lyngdoh wanted the issues raised in the September last meeting to be followed up but this was disallowed by the state party president.

When Kohli chaired the meeting, the complainant wanted to know whether he was a victim or accused as a show cause was issued as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

However, he was not allowed to discuss the matter further.