Ban gored as bulls fight in WJH

JOWAI: Ka Iadaw Rong, the bull fight festival, was organised in Jaintia Hills Raliang Elaka by the Raliang Elaka Arts and Culture Organisation on Saturday at Madan Pamsna Playground, Laskein village with much gusto and fanfare ignoring the ban imposed on the same way back in June 2014 by the West Jaintia Hills district administration.

The ban was imposed in view of the “illegal money-making business” surrounding the traditional sport.

That, however, did not deter farmers from across Raliang Elaka from participating; they brought their bulls to the fighting ground to showcase their bull strength.

Gracing the occasion as the chief guest, Mowkaiaw MLA Nujor Sungoh called for unity of the people of Raliang Elaka and also urged the students of the Elaka to work hard for better results in their studies.

“Unless you work hard and compete with others, I could not help you”, said Sungoh who also informed that in the last DSC interview only one candidate got through from such a big Elaka.

The bull fight festival is being organised annually after the sowing season with rituals performed by the Elaka Chief, Dolloi Chawas Lyngdoh with other religious elders within the Elaka.

To attract people from across the district, the organising committee also organised a football match, sports and games including racing and tug-of-war. Besides, hundreds of local women came to sell their local produce turning the place into a big market place.

Meanwhile, awards were presented to toppers from Raliang Elaka in various examinations including SSLC and HSSLC (Arts, Science and Commerce).

Students of St. Dominic Higher Secondary School Wanlamjingshai Lyngdoh and Eisalanki Lamare were awarded as the toppers in the SSLC examination with the duo securing 86.66 per cent each.

Nijandakmen Lapasam of Govt. Boys’ Higher Secondary School was a topper in the HSSLC Science stream securing 71.4 per cent, Apdeihok Suchiang of Shillong Commerce College and Lilian Iadalin Shadap of St. Anthony’s College, Shillong were awarded as toppers in the Commerce and Arts stream respectively for securing 70.2 per cent and 79.4 per cent.

MDC from Mowkaiaw, Habahun Dkhar, was the chief guest during the closing ceremony in which prizes and certificates of appreciation with cash were distributed to awardees and also to farmers (bull owners) whose bulls won the fights.