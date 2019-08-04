Religious tourism makes way as devotees flock for Bol bom

SHILLONG: With its beautiful hills, cold waterfalls and scenic beauty, Meghalaya is making headway in attracting hordes of tourists to the state and now it is taking huge strides as far as religious tourism is concerned.

Bol bom! chant echoed as devotees clad in orange set off on a pilgrimage to offer prayers to Lord Shiva at Mahadev Khola Dham in Shillong.

Legends have it that the Shiva temple leads to the sacred Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

The devotees converge at Mahadev Khola Dham before finally venturing into the final leg of the Yatra or pilgrimage to Mawsynram, Mawjymbuin cave, where lies a naturally formed Shiva linga. Devotees visiting the shrine expressed utter pleasure and peace.

A devotee said that Hinduism is a way of life and this Yatra is one such means to celebrate and pass on the age old tradition to generations to come.Bol bom Yatra is an annual pilgrimage or a festival of Lord Shiva devotees. Devotees from across Meghalaya and neighbouring Assam walk bare foot to visit Mahadev Khola Dham from there they move towards Mawjyngbuin cave.

Another religious leader said that this is Sawan Mahautsav Pad Yatra, (foot march) and the devotees converge at Madhav Khola Dham, third mile take refreshment and march towards Mawjyngbuin cave.

The fact that it is in a cave also makes it of interest to adventure lovers and history buffs. There are some other temples in the vicinity too adding to the religious significance of the place.

Nestled amidst lush green surroundings and hills of Meghalaya, one has to take a stroll down a coarse road to reach the destination. The Umshyrpi river flows quietly by the holy place near Shillong.