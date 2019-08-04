No threat to MDA govt, says Kharlukhi

SHILLONG: The National People’s Party (NPP) state president WR Kharlukhi on Saturday stated that even a 10 Richter scale earthquake would not be able to topple the NPP-led MDA Government which is ruling the state for over one-and-a-half years.

Asked if there was any threat to the coalition following the demise of UDP President, Donkupar Roy, Kharlukhi said, “There is no such thing as crack in the alliance, our government is so strong that even a high intensity earthquake would not be able to create any crack.”

The opposition Congress has time and again said that they want to strike a chord with the regional parties in the state to form a new government.

“Who would want to form a government with the Congress when their governments are falling like ninepins in the entire country,” Kharlukhi said even as he maintained that there is no challenge to the MDA government.

According to Kharlukhi, the politicians in Meghalaya are matured and practical and in no way they would like to join the Congress, the party which is losing ground in almost every part of the country.

Kahrlukhi said that the post of the Speaker, which was held by veteran leader Donkupar Roy, was now vacant and UDP has made it clear that the post belonged to them and they will not let go off it easily.