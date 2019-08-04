MLA to join fight against drugs

SHILLONG: Madanrting is one area in the city from where scores of drug peddlers have been arrested in recent times and now the Nongkrem MLA and chairman of the State Planning Board, Lambor Malngiang, under whose constituency the area falls has decided to deal sternly with the menace

Lambor Malngiang on Saturday said that he is soon going to convene a meeting of local Dorbar Shnong, Seng Kynthei, Seng Samla, Village Defence Party and the state police to discuss and decide on how to deal with the anti-social activities including the menace of drug abuse.

Recently, the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of East Khasi Hills District station apprehended two women and seized 32 soap cases containing suspected heroin weighing 393.38 grammes estimated to cost around Rs 74.74 lakh.

Prior to this, the ANTF, last month, had arrested another woman and seized around 500 grammes of heroin. Both the seizures were made from Madanrting. “ I will soon call for a joint meeting to chalk out a strategy on how to get rid of this menace,” he said. Miffed by the fact that the menace of drug abuse is now also affecting the student community, he stressed on the need to identify the settlers who are staying in the locality falling under his constituency.

“ We need to identify the settlers, tenants and ascertain their antecedents,” he soid. He also said that as a representative of the locality he would like to work hand-in-hand with the police to tackle the issue as police alone would not be able to curb the menace.

The Shillong Police has now also decided to take action against those whose premises are being used by drug dealers as per section 25 of the NDPS Act.