KSU inducts 4 new CEC members

SHILLONG: The central executive council (CEC) of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has inducted new members to strengthen and improve the union in its service to the Khasi and Jaintia community.

The new members of the CEC are Iashanborlang Mukhim who is currently a leader from KSU Malki Circle, Reuben Najiar a leader from KSU Laban Cirlce and a former member of KSU NEHU Unit, James Hitler Mawphniang, a leader from KSU North Khasi Hills District Unit and former president of KSU NEHU Unit and Pynkmenlang Sanmiet, a leader from KSU Shella Unit who is currently the president of KSU NEHU Unit.

The general secretary of KSU, Donald Thabah informed that the union had recognized the four as full-fledged members and leaders of the KSU CEC.