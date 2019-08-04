JSU sets deadline for payment of deducted salary to EMRI 108 staff

SHILLONG: The Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) has given one-week time to the management of GVK EMRI to pay salaries deducted from the employees of EMRI 108.

In a statement issued here, president of Shillong circle, Treiborlang R Suchen has urged the Health Minister, Alexander L Hek to intervene into the grievances of the GVK employees.

Suchen said that he was informed that there was no deduction of salaries when EMRI 108 employees in Assam agitated against GVK administration but in Meghalaya, the situation is different.

The JSU also demanded that the state government release the report of the special committee which sat for a meeting on July 26 at DHS office.

Suchen went on to add that the haughty attitude of the GVK management had cause despair amongst the youth in need of employment.

He went on to argue that the GVK is resorting to exploitation of labour and has requested the Labour Department of the state government to seriously look into the matter.