Draft forest Bill to hit tribal forest dwellers: PRISM

GUWAHATI: The proposed amendment to the Indian Forest Act (IFA), 1927 could do more harm than good to tribal forest dwellers, according to a political party in Mizoram.

People’s Representatives for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM), has further alleged that the Mizoram government has done precious little to oppose the amendments to IFA 1927 proposed earlier this year by the Union ministry of environment and forests, even after a month since the draft bill was sent to it for consultation.

The amendment to the IFA 1927 proposes to grant more powers to the forest bureaucracy, encourages large-scale afforestation for carbon sequestration and enhances penalties for violations, even as organisations working for forest dwellers’ rights term the move as “anti-tribal people and anti-forest dwellers.”

For instance, the proposed amendment permits a forest officer to use firearms to deal with offences under the IFA 1927 and under the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 such as encroachment of forest area, permitting cattle to trespass, setting fire, unauthorised removal of forest produce, et al.

“We therefore view the proposed amendment as anti-indigenous people and a move against our fundamental rights. We oppose the provisions to empower forest department officials to not only search and arrest, but to also shoot people. The draft bill could be more dreadful than the draconian Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act,” PRISM president, Vanlalruata told The Shillong Times from Aizawl on Sunday.

The party has in this regard submitted a letter to the concerned minister two months back. It has also submitted a representation to the UN special rapporteur.

“We also had consultations with some NGOs about two weeks back in this regard and are now geared up to challenge the draft Bill. We intend to put more pressure on the state government to take action,” he said.

The party apprehended that if the draft Bill is passed in Parliament, the lives of forest dwellers whose livelihoods hinge on forests, will be affected.

Meghalaya perspective

“As far as Meghalaya is concerned over 94 per cent forest area is outside the jurisdiction of the forest, environment and climate change department. This major area belonging either to a clan or individuals is under respective autonomous district councils and hence under control of indigenous tribal population,” environmentalist, Naba Bhattacharjee said.

The existing United Khasi-Jaintia Hills Autonomous District (Management & Conservation of forests) Act, 1958 is considered among the best forest acts in the country.

“The moot question however is the implementation of the Act and not merely having an archaic document amended from time to time. Now, in regard to the proposed amendment to the IFA 1927, an in-depth study is required, particularly management of forest vis a vis powers to forest bureaucracy as far as 94 per cent of forest area in Meghalaya is concerned,” said Bhattacharjee, who is also the chairman of the state expert appraisal committee on environment for Meghalaya nominated by ministry of environment and forests.