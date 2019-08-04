Disaster management team comes without equipment

SHILLONG: The disaster management team arrived without any equipment to remove the debris caused during a landslip at Lower Mawprem near Bishop Falls on Saturday.

Joint Secretary, Dorbar Shnong, B Lamu said the incident took place at around 10. 30 am.

“Though the matter was informed to the deputy commissioner, the disaster management team arrived only at 3 pm and that too without any equipment”, he said.

The Dorbar Shnong provided shelter to as many as 16 residents at the community hall. They were the tenants of three houses but nobody was injured.

However, rocks came down due to land slip covering the premises of the houses.

Recently, a series of awareness programmes and mock drills were carried out in the state to deal with various disasters. The areas under the Shillong

Municipality have been divided into seven zones based on their vulnerability as per the Multi Hazard Risk and Vulnerability Assessment (HRVA) Report and Risk Atlas.

Taking into account the report, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), East Khasi Hills, has designated seven Incident Response Teams (IRTs) for each of the seven vulnerable zones in the city which can work out specific modalities for quick and effective response in case of any natural disaster as per the Incident Response System (IRS).