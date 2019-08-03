UDP firm on retaining Speaker’s chair

SHILLONG: The United Democratic Party (UDP) has asserted that the post of Speaker, which fell vacant following the demise of Donkupar Roy, should go to someone from the party even though party has left it to the wisdom of the coalition partners to take a call on the matter.

UDP senior leader Jemino Mawthoh said, “The post should go to UDP as it was given to us.”

He, however, said that since UDP is a partner in the MDA and if there is a consensus for the better interest of everyone, it would depend on the leaders of the coalition to take a final call on the matter.

“But we will not let go off it easily as the post of Speaker was with us and it should remain with us,” he said while adding that Roy was instrumental in forming the government.

He said the party needs to sit and discuss on who should be the new Speaker before the matter is taken up at the MDA level.

Earlier, he said that the party leaders are in touch among themselves and once the mourning period is over, they will meet to discuss and deliberate on the way forward.

“Our party believes in consensus and we have many potential leaders,” he said while stressing on the need for the party to work collectively.

“Individuals can bring about changes but if we don’t work collectively then it will be difficult to take the party forward,” he said while adding that the party will accept anyone who is chosen to replace Roy as the next chief by consensus.

According to Mawthoh, the party has to take forward Roy’s legacy and it’s up to the young leaders to continue with it.

Reiterating that the party leaders will stick by its principles, he, however, stressed on the need for the party to find better approaches as far as connecting with people is concerned.