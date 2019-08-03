Too early to speak about post: Conrad

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the scars and wounds left by the loss of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker Donkupar Roy are very fresh and hence it would be too early to start talking about the Speaker’s post.

He said, “We are still yet to come to terms with the loss of our leader. Let a few days pass and then discuss issues of politics.”

Roy passed away on Sunday evening and with his demise, the Shella seat, Speaker’s post and the position of the UDP president are vacant.