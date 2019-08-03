Students withdraw stir as NEHU declares 6th semester results

Rymbui blames college teachers’ procrastination for result delay

SHILLONG: The North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) withdrew its sit-in demonstration following declaration of results on Friday.

NEHU has declared the 6th semester results (regular and repeater) of the Bachelor in Arts (BA).

The university also declared the results of 2nd semester (repeater), 4th semester (repeater) of BA semester examination and the last batch of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd year of the BA annual examinations. Results can be accessed from the university website www.nehu.ac.in.

The late release of the results, which have affected lakhs of students, has been attributed to college teachers who did not submit the answer scripts in time.

The Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui, meanwhile expressed concern at the agitation called by the NEHUSU during the 33rd Biennial General Conference of Meghalaya College Teachers’ Association (MCTA), which he attended as chief guest at St Anthony’s College, on Friday.

He said he had called the Pro Vice-Chancellor since the latter was out of station.

Rymbui said, “I called the Pro VC who said, “Sir, what can we do? Many of the colleges have not submitted their answer scripts.”

Rymbui went on to say that many colleges, even in Shillong, fail to submit their answer scripts.

The union’s advisor Rangdajied Marwein said they met the NEHU authorities where it was resolved that results should be declared by the first week of August.

Some affected students, who spoke to reporters, condemned the delay in releasing the results as deadlines for admission in various universities have passed.

A student, who planned to pursue M.Sc Geography in Gauhati University, is upset as she will have to opt for private universities where the fees are 3-4 times higher than those in the central universities.

She said the college teachers have not been serious enough in evaluating the answer scripts.

Another student argued that if the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) can release the results early, why not NEHU?

Extending support to the NEHUSU’s agitation, KSU education cell secretary Readyon Nongrum said the KSU does not want to come across any discrepancy after the results are declared.

He said, “This should not happen again. The reason is the delay on the part of the teachers to correct the papers. The union urges the teachers to take the matter seriously.”