State financially stable, claims CM

SHILLONG: Allaying apprehensions of financial constraints in the state, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who is also in charge of Finance, claimed that the state is financially quite stable.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme on Friday, he said the central schemes have not been flowing in the state as the Budget has not been passed.

“There is nothing in particular to talk about state finance but the implementation of the national schemes that normally take place after the Budget is passed could not be done in a regular manner as the Budget has not been cleared”, he said.

The chief minister informed that about 15-18 per cent is state’s own resource while the other 85 per cent of the financial resources comes from the Centre.

Recently, state government employees were panicked when social media hinted that they will not get salary from September. However, the state government allayed their fears and assured that the government will continue to pay the salaries and allowances of the employees.

The Finance Department has recently withdrawn delegation of financial powers to various department heads as a temporary austerity measure.

According to the notification, the state government departments will now have to seek the permission of the Finance department to use funds for development projects.

The notification of the Finance department had directed the heads of various departments and officers that with a view to effectively manage the finances of the state to ensure a balance between committed and development expenditures, it has been decided as done earlier to temporarily withdraw Delegation of Financial Powers (DFP) Rules 2006 until further order except those expenditures relating to wages of work charge and muster rolls, medical treatment and withdrawal from GPF.

The notification said that withdrawal of funds and all expenditures to be incurred by the departments, district and subordinate officers will now require the approval of the Finance department.