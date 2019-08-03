Sikkim CM, Sonowal discuss tourism, organic farming

GUWAHATI: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met his Assam counterpart Sarbananda Sonowal at the latter’s office in Janata Bhawan here on Saturday and discussed on a range of issues including organic farming and tourism.

The meeting which lasted for nearly 15 minutes mainly delved on mutually beneficial issues for the promotion of tourism in both the states. PS Tamang took note of the government schemes in the state and hailed Chief Minister Sonowal’s leadership in successfully implementing schemes in the state for the welfare of the people of the state.

Sonowal also lauded the Sikkim government in transforming the state into an organic hub and dedicatedly implementing Swachh Bharat campaign successfully in the state.