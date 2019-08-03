Shweta Agarwal murder: Death penalty to Prime accused Govind Singhal

GUWAHATI: A fast-track court here on Saturday awarded death sentence to Govind Singhal, prime accused in Shweta Agarwal murder. The court also awarded life imprisonment to two other accused Govind’s mother, Kamala Devi Singhal and elder sister Bhawani Singhal.

The three accused were convicted by the court of July 31 last pending pronouncement of the degree of punishment. A 5th Semester student of K C Das Commerce College in city, Shweta was murdered on December 4, 2017 at the residence of Govind Singhal at Shantipur area in Guwahati.