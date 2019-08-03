No infra in sight, but CM confident of Games success

SHILLONG: Only two-and-a-half years may be left for the National Games to be hosted by Meghalaya in 2022 and no infrastructure may be in place yet, but Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma says that things are in a very advanced stage for holding the mega sporting event.

Sangma on Friday said that the blueprint for the National Games is ready and the state government has already submitted the proposals for development of infrastructure.

He informed that the proposal for construction of the main stadium has already reached the Union Cabinet and it is expected to be cleared in its next sitting.

The Public Accounts Committee of the Assembly had recently expressed doubts over the state being able to host the Games.

Stating that the government is very confident of hosting the National Games in 2022, Sangma said that it has been working hard for the past one year and that things are moving at a very good pace.

Maintaining that things are not as simple as they seem, Sangma said that there are many aspects which are interlinked and planning is very important to ensure the Games are successful.

“I can assure the people of the state that things are in a very advanced stage,” he added.