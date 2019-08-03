NEEPCO, state govt to ink deal for project execution

SHILLONG: The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) and the state government would soon sign an agreement for execution of the Umjot Hydro Electric Power project (69MW) and Umduna Hydro Power Project (57 MW), which have been respectively renamed as Wah Umiam stage I and Wah Umiam stage II

Sources said that the projects were allotted to the NEEPCO earlier this year and the agreement between both the parties is likely to be signed soon.

It may be mentioned that the NEEPCO is already implementing stage III Wah Umiam power project.

It is learnt that the NEEPCO will take around 5 years to develop these two projects.

As for stage III, the NEEPCO website says that DPR for the project has been submitted to Central Electricity Authority even as pre-investment approval has been obtained from Ministry of Power.

The comprehensive environmental study has been completed and the issue of forest clearance has been taken up with the state government.

In addition, concerned departments of the state government are being pursued for land acquisition, survey and construction of approach roads as a part of the pre-construction activities.