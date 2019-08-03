MDC files FIR for obscene comment

SHILLONG: People’s Democratic Front (PDF) MDC from Umsning, Macdalyn S Mawlong has filed an FIR following a vulgar comment on her photo on social media.

Mawlong has urged the police to seriously take note of the incident and to arrest the culprit who posted the obscene comments and to take stringent action against them to ensure such incident is not repeated in the future. Similarly, a member of STIEH also filed an FIR with the SP (Crime), East Khasi Hills calling for the arrests of such persons.