Kuldeep Sengar’s three arms licences cancelled

LUCKNOW: The Unnao district administration has cancelled three arms licences of MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused in the Unnao rape case. Sengar had a gun, a rifle and a revolver registered in his name.



District Magistrate Devendra Kumar Pandey ordered the cancellation of Sengar’s arms licences following a plea from the rape survivor’s family in this regard.



Sengar was accused in the gang rape case in April 2018 and was arrested and sent to jail thereafter. At present, the case is being heard by the CBI court.

IANS